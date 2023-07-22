Trolled! “Did she forget to wear pants?”, netizens troll Nushrratt Bharuccha for her outfit

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her latest public appearance. Check out the comments below.
ushrratt Bharuccha

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing talent, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been winning the hearts of the fans. She is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from acting space who is looked up to for her fashion sense. 

No doubt, fans always look forward the upcoming pictures and post of the actress. Currently, this latest video of actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is getting viral all over the internet. She is looking extremely hot in this latest video. She was clicked attending an event and fans are showering all the love on the her. But there are a few who are trolling the actress for her outfit.

As we see, many suggest that the outfit does not suit her at all. They say that the dress is short and assume that maybe, she forgot to wear pants. 

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for actress Nushrratt Bharuccha? Do you like the outfit of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

