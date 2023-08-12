Trolled! Disha Patani is getting brutally Trolled for her dressing sense at an event, netizens addresses her as Cheap

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her sizzling looks and fashion, actres Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience and ruling the hearts of millions. She is indeed one such name that has to be taken when it comes to defining hotness and raising the temperature all over the internet with her outfits.

The fans indeed always look forward to see more of the actress and now there is a video that is getting viral all over the internet of the actress as she was seen attending an event in city, definitely the actress is looking supremely hot and extremely gorgeous in her pink dress, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress.

On one side she is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans, whereas on the other hand she is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for her dress, here is what the audiences are saying on her dressing

As we see many are expressing that they are not at all happy with the dressing style of the actress, also they ares addressing it as cheap, also few expressed why she has to expose every time, also few said only she can make the Barbie look so cheap.

These are the comments coming from the netizens for the dressing sense of the actress Disha Patani, what are your views on these comments and how did you like her style statement, do Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

