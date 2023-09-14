Trolled! "How is she handling the child?" netizens troll actress Shriya Saran

MUMBAI: Actress Shriya Saran has been winning the hearts of fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution. She is indeed one of the major head turners coming from the acting space who is known not only for her acting but also for her fashion.

The fans always look forward to the new posts of the actress and now this new video of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was clicked with her daughter.

Indeed the video defines the love of a mother towards her child, and it is one of the cutest videos of the actress Shriya Saran. The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress. But there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

As we see, few are saying how she is handling the child? Is this the proper way to treat a child in public? Few said you can do all this at home and not in public.

Shriya has a huge fan following and was last seen in Drishyam 2 opposite Ajay Devgn.

What are your views on the actress Shriya Saran and this cute video of her, do let us know in the comment section below.

