Trolled! "Is this ramp walk or road walk", netizens troll actress Shanaya Kapoor on her ramp walk

MUMBAI: Soon to be actress and daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks and her fashion over the time. She has been one such name that has been taken when it comes to defining hotness and cuteness. The actress has managed to attract the eyeballs of the fans with her great fashion and now there is a video of the actress Shanaya Kapoor getting viral all over.

In this video, we can see Shanaya Kapoor walking the ramp and making our jaws drop with her fashion and beauty along with the confidence. Indeed, fans all over are showering all the love for actress Shanaya Kapoor. But on the other hand, there are many who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Here are the comments

As we see in these comments, many are expressing that they are not happy with actress Shanaya Kapoor and her walk. They say that she has that confidence but is not at all walking like a model. They suggest that real models should have been brought in instead of her. Also, many say that she making doing too much of hand movements, which is looking very weird. They question her saying, 'Is she doing ramp walk of doing road walk'.

