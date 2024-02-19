Trolled! "Is this ramp walk or road walk", netizens troll actress Shanaya Kapoor on her ramp walk

Soon to be actress Shanaya Kapoor is getting trolled for her walk in this new viral video. Netizens call her a disaster. Here are the comments.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 18:54
movie_image: 
Shanaya

MUMBAI: Soon to be actress and daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks and her fashion over the time. She has been one such name that has been taken when it comes to defining hotness and cuteness. The actress has managed to attract the eyeballs of the fans with her great fashion and now there is a video of the actress Shanaya Kapoor getting viral all over. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In this video, we can see Shanaya Kapoor walking the ramp and making our jaws drop with her fashion and beauty along with the confidence. Indeed, fans all over are showering all the love for actress Shanaya Kapoor. But on the other hand, there are many who are trolling the actress for different reasons. 

Also read - Trolled! "Her dress is unnecessarily too short" netizens troll actress Shanaya Kapoor for her dress

Here are the comments

As we see in these comments, many are expressing that they are not happy with actress Shanaya Kapoor and her walk. They say that she has that confidence but is not at all walking like a model. They suggest that real models should have been brought in instead of her. Also, many say that she making doing too much of hand movements, which is looking very weird. They question her saying, 'Is she doing ramp walk of doing road walk'. 

What are your views on this video of soon to be actress Shanaya Kapoor and on these comments of the fans? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Also read - Vacay Goals! Shanaya Kapoor shares some beach looks from her vacation in Maldives, check it out

Shanaya Kapoor SHANAYA KAPOOR TROLL SHANAYA KAPOOR FANS SHANAYA KAPOOR SEXY BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 18:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kavya: OMG! Kavya vows to never see Adhiraj again, latter shattered
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Dabangii: OMG! Arya falls in dilemma, controls her urge to connect with Yug
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Exclusive! Anshuman Malhotra gives out THIS reason for taking up the show Dillogical
MUMBAI : While we have seen a lot of content over the time, we can agree that the audience has been loving this...
Kya Baat Hai! Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar reveal if they would participate in the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She rose to fame with her stint...
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav reacts on the media coverage on the allegations put on him in snake vyom case
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav made headlines as he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and...
Great! From Akshay Kumar to Mahesh Manjrekar, these are the actors who took on the role of Shivaji Maharaj
MUMBAI: Let’s learn a little about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who was the founder of Maratha Empire. The king fearless...
Recent Stories
Akshay
Great! From Akshay Kumar to Mahesh Manjrekar, these are the actors who took on the role of Shivaji Maharaj
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Akshay
Great! From Akshay Kumar to Mahesh Manjrekar, these are the actors who took on the role of Shivaji Maharaj
Don 3
Wow! Don 3 update, special announcement to b made tomorrow
Aayush
OMG! After Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s security tightened
Vikrant Massey
Really! Vikrant Massey reveals he earned a whopping Rs 4.2 crores after his friend humiliated him for having plastic chairs at home
Vikrant Massey
Aww! Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur have a sweet intimate 2nd wedding anniversary celebration post embracing parenthood
Esha Deol
Kya Baat Hai! Esha Deol spotted for the first time after announcing separation from Bharat Takhtani