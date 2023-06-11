Vacay Goals! Shanaya Kapoor shares some beach looks from her vacation in Maldives, check it out

MUMBAI: Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, has won over hearts with her incredible dance videos, her passion, her social media presence, and her role on the OTT series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

The soon-to-be starlet is causing a stir on the internet with her stunning appearance and attention-grabbing antics. There have been occasions when her debut projects were revealed with no additional information.

But it's rumored that the actress will make her feature debut in Student of the Year 3, which is strangely going to be an OTT release for Disney + Hotstar this time around.

The audience has been waiting to see Shanaya Kapoor’s acting performance while they get awestruck by her dance moves. She is mostly seen dancing to Hindi movie songs.

The actress is quite active on Instagram, where she shares a ton of her dance videos. Her followers become incredibly excited whenever they see something new from her.

Shanaya Kapoor enjoys a huge 1.9 million followers and her fan base keeps on expanding with time. Now Shanaya Kapoor is having a gala time in Maldives and her fans are showering her with their love and admiration on her social media account where the actress has dropped a lot of pictures.

While there are people who are waiting for her acting debut, there are also those who have already fallen in love with the actress for the indescribable hotness she has.

Check out these amazing vacation pictures of Shanaya Kapoor below:

As we can see in the pictures, the actress is really enjoying her time in Maldives and even her fans love her posts.

