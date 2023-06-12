Trolled! "She never fails to disappoint us with her rude behavior" netizens troll Jaya Bachchan for this video

MUMBAI: Legendary actress Jaya Bachchan has been grabbing the attention of the fans earlier with her beautiful characters in different movies and recently we have seen many videos which were floating all over the internet where we see a different behavior of the actress with the media people.

Once again Jaya Bachchan has attracted the eyeballs of the fans as she was seen attending the screening of the upcoming movie The Archies, indeed the legendary actresses looking beautiful in simple outfits. But we see the actress shouting at the media people and telling them not to scream or shout.

Well this has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience, there are many people who are trolling the legendary actress for different reasons check out the comments below.

As we see these comments people are not happy with the way she is talking to the paparazzi and media people, they are Satu saying she never fails to disappoint with her rude behavior. Also many people are saying being a senior actor does not mean you should be rude all the time with all people.

