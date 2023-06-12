Trolled! "She never fails to disappoint us with her rude behavior" netizens troll Jaya Bachchan for this video

Legendary actress Jaya Bachchan is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to this latest video as she attends an event in the city
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 13:23
movie_image: 
Jaya

MUMBAI: Legendary actress Jaya Bachchan has been grabbing the attention of the fans earlier with her beautiful characters in different movies and recently we have seen many videos which were floating all over the internet where we see a different behavior of the actress with the media people.

Once again Jaya Bachchan has attracted the eyeballs of the fans as she was seen attending the screening of the upcoming movie The Archies, indeed the legendary actresses looking beautiful in simple outfits. But we see the actress shouting at the media people and telling them not to scream or shout.

Well this has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience, there are many people who are trolling the legendary actress for different reasons check out the comments below.

Also read -Heartwarming! Ailing Junior Mehmood's heartfelt wish fulfilled by Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar by visiting him; Details inside!

As we see these comments people are not happy with the way she is talking to the paparazzi and media people, they are Satu saying she never fails to disappoint with her rude behavior. Also many people are saying being a senior actor does not mean you should be rude all the time with all people.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens for the legendary actress Jaya Bachchan, how did you like the gesture of the actress, do you find anything wrong, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read -Hot Pics! Here are times actress Pooja Sundar Shetty raised temperature with her hot looks

Jaya Bachchan Jaya Bachchan fans JAYA BACHCHAN TROLL BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 13:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! I like how straightforward and blunt my character is in Mann Ati Sundar: Mannan Joshi
MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses...
Abhishek Malhan to host the upcoming episode of Temptation Island India
MUMBAI: Fans of 'Temptation Island India' have been showering love on Karan Kundrra, often dubbing him as 'The Hottest...
Munawar Faruqui becomes the first Bigg Boss 17 contestant to be featured at New York Times Square!
MUMBAI: When fans discovered that Munawar Faruqui is making his entry into Bigg Boss 17, the fanfare and love began...
Wow! Karan Johar to make a friction ott series based on Nepotism
MUMBAI : Film maker Karan Johar is indeed one of the popular names coming from the acting industry, the film maker over...
Dabangii: Shocking! Satya bewildered by Arya’s thinking and agility
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
What! The Ott release of the movie Animal to have duration with nearly 4 hours?
MUMBAI : Movie Animal is getting some blockbuster response from the fans and audience the movie which has Ranbir Kapoor...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
What! When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about avoiding misogynistic films due to his ‘value system’, Netizens react on viral video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
What! When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about avoiding misogynistic films due to his ‘value system’, Netizens react on viral video
Animal
Box office! Animal crosses the lifetime collection of Tiger 3, whereas Sam Bahadur continuous to struggle
Sunny
Shocking! “He is drunk” netizens trolls actor Sunny Deol in this new video
Salma Agha
Must Read! THIS actress entered films by chance, earned the status of superstar and had three failed marriages, she is unrecognizable now
Anil Kapoor
Woah! Anil Kapoor steals the spotlight in first look of 'Fighter'
Bobby Deol
Wow! Bobby Deol’s character Abrar’s third wife in Animal was this actress from Pathaan