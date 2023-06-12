Heartwarming! Ailing Junior Mehmood's heartfelt wish fulfilled by Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar by visiting him; Details inside!

MUMBAI: Junior Mehmood, a seasoned actor, has stage four lung and liver cancer. Recently, Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar visited him. Junior Mehmood, whose health was rapidly declining, had already stated that he would like to meet the legendary actors. Even though he has appeared in numerous films alongside Jeetendra, Sachin is his childhood buddy.

Mehmood has been receiving therapy for the illness since receiving his diagnosis in November. He had previously stated that he wished to meet Sachin Pilgaonkar, his childhood friend, and Jeetendra, his co-star in numerous films. The two actors received the message right away, and on Tuesday morning, December 5, they hurried to meet Junior.

Sachin went so far as to ask a sick celebrity if he needed any assistance. Salam Kazi did state that, per information from a well-known news outlet, "Mehmood Bhai's children refused help and asked him to pray for their father."

As young artists, Junior Mehmood and Sachin Pilgaonkar were a well-known duo. Additionally, they contributed to the films Bachpan, Geet Gaata Chal, and Brahmachari.Former journalist and filmmaker Khalid Mahmood shared Junior Mehmood's best wishes on X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote, “Junior Mehmood, yesteryear’s adorable child star, is in hospital with 4th stage cancer. He has expressed his wish to meet Jeetendra whom he often co-starred with n childhood friend Sachin Pilgaonkar to visit him,please Jeetendra saab, Sachinji grant him what cld be his last wish (sic).”

Meanwhile, yesterday, comedian Johnny Lever and seasoned superstar Jeetendra visited him. Junior Mehmood and Jeetendra acted together in several movies, including "Sadaa Suhagan," "Caravan," and "Suhaag Raat."

Following their discussion, Jeetendra told to news outlet, “I am here by his bedside, but he is unable to recognise me. He is in so much pain, he is unable to open his eyes. To see him in this state breaks my heart. I have been coming to the Mount Mary Church for 25 years. When I learnt of Junior’s health condition, I planned to visit him on my way to the church next Sunday. But Johnny reached out to me on Monday night, urging a quick visit.”

Jr. Mehmood's buddy Salam Kazi told to news outlet "He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing. And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he has also developed jaundice. So the treatment is going on, but the doctors said it’s a stage four cancer.”

According to doctors, the actor has barely forty days left, Kazi further revealed.

Throughout his lengthy career, Junior Mehmood starred in more than 200 movies. He is well recognized for his roles in movies like 'Caravan,' 'Kati Patang,' 'Brahmachari,' 'Mera Naam Joker,' and 'Haathi Mere Saathi.'

