Trolled! “When was the last time we saw her as a lead”, netizens troll Disha Patani

MUMBAI : Actress Disha Patani is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in industry. Over the time with her sizzling looks and her amazing dance numbers, she has created a huge fanbase who always look forward to upcoming posts of the actress.







Well, having said that, recently, actress Disha Patani was clicked around the city and the video is getting viral all over the internet. She indeed looks supremely hot in her outfit, but the trolling continues, take a look.

Also read – Must Read! Stree 2 starts rolling; is Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer inspired by THIS ghost story?

As we see, many suggest that the actress does not look fit and rather weak. They express that they are unaware of any recent or upcoming projects of her. They try to remember the last time they saw Disha Patani as a lead actress in a movie.

Well, do you think that Disha Patani must up her game and should be playing a lead in a movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Also read –Wow! Get ready for a foot tapping track from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jhumka to be out tomorrow