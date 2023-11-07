Wow! Get ready for a foot tapping track from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jhumka to be out tomorrow

Another song from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to be out, and here is the teaser of the next song Jhumka
movie_image: 
MUMBAI Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is indeed one of the much talked about movies of the year, the movie which has some great talents like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The trailer and the single song which is out is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over.

And now for all the fans, another song from the movie is all set to release, and the title of the song in Jhumka, taking to their instagram handle production house Dharma Production dropped the teaser of the song Jhumka, which feature our very Rocky and Rani, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and they are all set for the foot tapping song Jhumka which is all set to release tomorrow 12th July.


 

Indeed from the teaser we can see the colorful setup and it is going to be a great dance number. We can expect some good lyrics and choreography from the song which is hitting tomorrow.

What are your views on this news song and how excited are you for the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, do let us know in the comment section below.

