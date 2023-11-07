What! Fan snatches phone from Rashmika Mandanna’s hand; her reaction melts hearts of netizens

Recently, Rashmika happily obliged to pose for her fans for selfies and something caught the eyes of netizens. While a fan struggled to take a selfie, she took his phone and showed him the correct way.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/11/2023 - 10:30
movie_image: 
her reaction melts hearts of netizens

MUMBAI :Actress Rashmika Mandanna is a huge name in the South Indian industry. She is now sinking her teeth into the Hindi Film industry as well with some quality content like Mission Majnu, Goodbye and upcoming film Animal. The actress has a massive fan following and never fails to bring a smile on her fans’ face and interact with them.

Also Read- Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for doing a hair flip at the airport; netizens say, “Itni overacting why?”

Recently, Rashmika happily obliged to pose for her fans for selfies and something caught the eyes of netizens. While a fan struggled to take a selfie, she took his phone and showed him the correct way. That’s when a man suddenly snatched the phone from her hand. But the actress didn’t lose her cool or change her happy expression for even a second. She calmly said it was ok and asked her team to move on to the next fan. This gesture has won the hearts of her fans yet again. One fan commented, “Bs yahi simply looks aur behaviour apko Heroine bnata hai…” another onw wrote, “So beautiful” one commented, “Rashmika pure soul”

Check it out here;

On the work front, Rashmika will be reprising her role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2, which also stars Allu Arjun in the titular role. She also has the big budget Hindi film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Also Read-Exciting! Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from the Allu Arjun starrer unveiled; netizens say, “Better look when compared to part 1”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar
Credit-Indiatoday

Rashmika Mandanna Mission Majnu Goodbye Kirik Party Sita Ramam Pushpa:The Rise Pushpa 2:The Rule Animal Ranbir Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/11/2023 - 10:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Breaking! Star Plus’s Imlie to have a third season, casting already started?
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Imlie is one of the most popular daily soaps on TV right now. What’s started with Sumbul Touqeer...
Pandya Store: Emotional! Gautam joins his hands and breaks down begging
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
What! Fan snatches phone from Rashmika Mandanna’s hand; her reaction melts hearts of netizens
MUMBAI :Actress Rashmika Mandanna is a huge name in the South Indian industry. She is now sinking her teeth into the...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Dimpy demands Baa to shut up, Vanraj asks Dimpy to leave
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Katha Ankahee: Revelation! Seema and Vanya clear Viaan's misunderstanding towards his father
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Mahima calls Manjari emotionally unstable; Birlas left stunned
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
her reaction melts hearts of netizens
What! Fan snatches phone from Rashmika Mandanna’s hand; her reaction melts hearts of netizens
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhay Mahajan
Exclusive! Ishq Next Door actor Abhay Mahajan says, “I think I am attracted to the roles that are simple yet complicated”
Jawan Prevue
Trending Entertainment News: Jawan Prevue, Anushka Sharma rejects Jee Le Zaraa and more
Bawaal
Must Read! “It deserves a theatrical release”, netizens on the trailer of Bawaal
Anushka Sharma
WOAH! Anushka Sharma rejects Jee Le Zaraa? Here’s what netizens have to say about it
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Comebacks everyone is excited about
Pavail Gulati
Must Read! Have a look at the OTT actors who stole the show playing negative characters in movies