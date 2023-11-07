What! Fan snatches phone from Rashmika Mandanna’s hand; her reaction melts hearts of netizens

MUMBAI :Actress Rashmika Mandanna is a huge name in the South Indian industry. She is now sinking her teeth into the Hindi Film industry as well with some quality content like Mission Majnu, Goodbye and upcoming film Animal. The actress has a massive fan following and never fails to bring a smile on her fans’ face and interact with them.

Also Read- Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for doing a hair flip at the airport; netizens say, “Itni overacting why?”

Recently, Rashmika happily obliged to pose for her fans for selfies and something caught the eyes of netizens. While a fan struggled to take a selfie, she took his phone and showed him the correct way. That’s when a man suddenly snatched the phone from her hand. But the actress didn’t lose her cool or change her happy expression for even a second. She calmly said it was ok and asked her team to move on to the next fan. This gesture has won the hearts of her fans yet again. One fan commented, “Bs yahi simply looks aur behaviour apko Heroine bnata hai…” another onw wrote, “So beautiful” one commented, “Rashmika pure soul”

Check it out here;

On the work front, Rashmika will be reprising her role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2, which also stars Allu Arjun in the titular role. She also has the big budget Hindi film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Also Read-Exciting! Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from the Allu Arjun starrer unveiled; netizens say, “Better look when compared to part 1”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Indiatoday