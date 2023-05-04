Exciting! Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from the Allu Arjun starrer unveiled; netizens say, “Better look when compared to part 1”

It is Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday today, and as a trend down South, the first look poster of her from Pushpa 2: The Rule has been unveiled. Here’s what netizens have to say about it.
movie_image: 
Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: It is Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday today, and as a trend down South, the first look poster of her from Pushpa 2: The Rule has been unveiled. The makers took to Twitter to share the poster and wish their leading lady.

The makers tweeted, “Team #PushpaTheRule wishes the gorgeous 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday May you continue to RULE our hearts.”

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna looks vision in white as she attends Milan Fashion Week!

Well, fans of Rashmika are loving the poster. A netizen tweeted, “Better look when compared to part 1.” Another fan posted on Twitter, “only reason to watch pushpa 2.” One more netizen tweeted, “Ohh damn. Srivalli after marriage. The loook is Also the red saree and her look, I’m so damn sure it’s a song!” Check out the tweets below...

Well, Pushpa part 1 surely gave Rashmika’s career a boost. The actress was famous down South, but with Pushpa she is now a known face across the country. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Apart from Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna has some interesting projects lined up like Animal, Venky Kudumula’s next, and Rainbow. Animal is a Bollywood film and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Meanwhile, Rainbow, which was announced a few days ago, will be Rashmika’s first woman-centric film.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa 2 have also shared a small glimpse of the film and have revealed that something big will be announced on 7th April 2023.

Also Read: “No Rashmika Mandanna and Disha Patani please,” say netizens as they react on the reported names of actresses in Hera Pheri 3

Are you excited to watch Rashmika’s upcoming movies? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

SOURCE: IANS

