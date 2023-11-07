Intriguing! OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer looks interesting

MUMBAI :Akshay Kumar is all set to be back on the big screen with OMG 2 which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The much-awaited teaser of the film has been released and it is quite interesting.

The movie is a sequel to the 2012 release OMG which starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. It was a super hit at the box office, and everyone has been waiting for OMG 2.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vedika Nawani on OMG 2, “I have a completely different role in it”

The teaser starts with a narration by Tripathi that the god doesn’t differentiate between people he has made and he comes to help everyone. The teaser has some good scenes, but the highlight is the song that we get to hear in the background; it is simply fantastic! Also, the last scene in the teaser, is just damn good; it is in the reference that how Nandi is always with Shiv ji.

Akshay Kumar steals the show in the teaser and he looks dashing. Pankaj Tripathi as usual is good, however we don’t get to see Yami in the teaser.

OMG 2 is slated to release on 11th August 2023, exactly after a month. It will be clashing with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. Both the movies are sequels, so it will be interesting to see which movie will win the box office race.

Did you like the teaser of OMG 2? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read:WOW! Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to get a theatrical release? Excited fans say, “Good Decision”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

