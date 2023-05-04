Exclusive! Vedika Nawani on OMG 2, “I have a completely different role in it”

Vedika Nawani has two interesting projects lined up Chatrapathi which stars Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles, and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vedika and spoke to her about Chatrapathi, Oh My God 2, and more…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 23:32
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Vedika Nawani on OMG 2, “I have a completely different role in it”

MUMBAI:Vedika Nawani has been a part of short films and web series, and she will next be seen in Chatrapathi which stars Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. The movie is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The original film was directed by SS Rajamouli and it starred Prabhas in the lead role.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vedika and spoke to her about Chatrapathi, Oh My God 2, and more…

Chatrapathi is a remake of a Telugu film, so have you watched the original movie?

I have watched the entire movie and I loved it. I loved my character especially.

Also Read: Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Se-yeong Oh, the stunt choreographer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

After Chatrapathi, you will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. So, tell us something about that movie.

I shot for OMG 2 when I was also shooting for Chatrapathi. I have a completely different role in it, so I am very excited for people to watch that film too.

You were a part of Mentalhood, so is Mentalhood season 2 happening?

I just hope because even I am waiting for Mentalhood season 2.

Talking about Chatrapathi, the movie stars Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead and it is directed by V.V. Vinayak. A few days ago, a teaser of the film was released and it received a mixed response.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vedika Nawani on her Chatrapathi co-star Sreenivas Bellamkonda, “He is one of the sweetest people”

Meanwhile, reportedly, OMG 2, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, is slated to release on an OTT platform. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Vedika Nawani Chatrapathi Sreenivas Bellamkonda Nushrratt Bharuccha OMG 2 Akshay Kumar Pankaj Tripathi Yami Gautam Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 23:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Cute! Bipasha Basu FINALLY shares the first clear photo of her baby Devi – PIC Inside
MUMBAI:Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with a baby girl a few months ago. They named their baby Devi,...
Exclusive! Vedika Nawani on OMG 2, “I have a completely different role in it”
MUMBAI:Vedika Nawani has been a part of short films and web series, and she will next be seen in Chatrapathi which...
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Se-yeong Oh, the stunt choreographer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter
MUMBAI:After Pathaan, now everyone’s eyes are on Siddharth Anand’s next directorial Fighter which stars Hrithik Roshan...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Seerat marks her return to ruin Angad and Sahiba's relationship
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Trending! Jr. NTR joining War 2, Pushpa The Rule teaser, check out some of the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:It is yet another day with some great news from the entertainment world, and there are few news and information...
Exclusive! “I had met few Royal people for the preparation of this character” Akshay Oberoi
MUMBAI:Actor Akshay Oberoi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution,...
Recent Stories
Super Cute! Bipasha Basu FINALLY shares the first clear photo of her baby Devi – PIC Inside
Super Cute! Bipasha Basu FINALLY shares the first clear photo of her baby Devi – PIC Inside

Latest Video

Related Stories
Super Cute! Bipasha Basu FINALLY shares the first clear photo of her baby Devi – PIC Inside
Super Cute! Bipasha Basu FINALLY shares the first clear photo of her baby Devi – PIC Inside
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Se-yeong Oh, the stunt choreographer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Se-yeong Oh, the stunt choreographer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter
Trending! Jr. NTR joining War 2, Pushpa The Rule teaser, check out some of the trending news of the day
Trending! Jr. NTR joining War 2, Pushpa The Rule teaser, check out some of the trending news of the day
Jacqueline Fernandes
Must Read! Jacqueline Fernandes reaches the Patiala House Court for the hearing in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s 200 crore extortion scam
This is my moment of Eklavya meeting Dronacharya
Section 84: Abhishek Banerjee roped in opposite Big B, says, "This is my moment of Eklavya meeting Dronacharya
Divya Bharti
Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was supposed to do another film with late actress Divya Bharti and was shocked to hear of her sudden passing