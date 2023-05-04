Exclusive! Vedika Nawani on OMG 2, “I have a completely different role in it”

MUMBAI:Vedika Nawani has been a part of short films and web series, and she will next be seen in Chatrapathi which stars Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. The movie is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The original film was directed by SS Rajamouli and it starred Prabhas in the lead role.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vedika and spoke to her about Chatrapathi, Oh My God 2, and more…

Chatrapathi is a remake of a Telugu film, so have you watched the original movie?

I have watched the entire movie and I loved it. I loved my character especially.

After Chatrapathi, you will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. So, tell us something about that movie.

I shot for OMG 2 when I was also shooting for Chatrapathi. I have a completely different role in it, so I am very excited for people to watch that film too.

You were a part of Mentalhood, so is Mentalhood season 2 happening?

I just hope because even I am waiting for Mentalhood season 2.

Talking about Chatrapathi, the movie stars Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead and it is directed by V.V. Vinayak. A few days ago, a teaser of the film was released and it received a mixed response.

Meanwhile, reportedly, OMG 2, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, is slated to release on an OTT platform.

Meanwhile, reportedly, OMG 2, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, is slated to release on an OTT platform.