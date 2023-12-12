Trolled! "Why do they have to reveal every time" netizens troll Tamannaah Bhatia on her dressing for the event

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is getting some negative and unhealthy comments about her dressing sense as she appears for the wedding reception of Randeep Hooda check out the comments below.
Tamannaah Bhatia

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in B Town, over the time not only with her acting projects but also with her charm and her looks she has created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans who always looks forward to the pictures and post of the actress. 

Indeed she is one such name that has to be taken when it comes to defining some hot looks she has always managed to Grab the attention of the fans with her public appearances and her fashion sense, well now this latest video of the actress is getting viral as she was spotted attending Randeep Hooda's wedding reception in Mumbai along with her boyfriend Vijay Varma.

Indeed she has managed to Grab the attention of the fans and attract their eyeballs, on one side the netizens are appreciating and praising the actress for her sizzling saree, whereas many others are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

Also read Must Read! Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about facing online hate and her approach to dealing with it; Says 'Faceless People’

As we can see these comments people are saying that are not at all happy with the appearance of the actress, they are expressing why the actress has to reveal herself every time and why she looks desperate to wear some revealing clothes, also many people are trolling the saree of the actress saying that it is too much revealing and it is not matching the occasion. Many people are not happy with the pairing of Vijay Verma and Tamannaah Bhatia and they are calling out names.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the actress and how did you like the pair of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

