Must Read! Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about facing online hate and her approach to dealing with it; Says 'Faceless People’

MUMBAI :Tamannaah Bhatia has made great progress and continues to reach new heights. Popularity, though, has a price. After a flashback video from her teenage years appeared online, the actress found herself in hot water. Finally discussing the abuse she received on social media and sharing her strategies, Tamannaah has opened up. Tamannaah explained to writer Luke Coutinho how she deals "faceless people literally writing anything they feel like about her."

Together with Luke, she co-wrote the book Back To The Roots: Celebrating Indian Wisdom and Wellness (2021).

She shared with Luke, "In this journey (in films), there comes a time for everyone, when there is a lot of hate directed towards you and inevitably on social media because it is mostly faceless people literally writing anything they feel like about you, which can be really nasty. For me, when that happened to me for the first moment, it took me by a storm and I was very uncomfortable with it because it really made me feel like what's going on? Is something that I have done gone wrong? When I spent some time on my own, I literally asked myself 'Where do you think this comes from?' Sometimes there is a lot of moral policing people do, not realising that you are an actor, you are a performer and they expect you to be an idealistic version of something that is ideal in their way, in their head. So it is not necessary that what they are projecting towards you is about you, it's actually about them."

Tamannaah noted that she has the choice of either believing what she believes to be true about herself or what she thinks other people say about her is actually true. Naturally, the actress decided to ignore what so many people thought of her and instead concentrate on "becoming who she wants to become."

People troll her, according to her, and adds, "have never been on her journey, have not lived her life, and have no idea about who she is."

Credit- News -18