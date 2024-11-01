Trolled! "Yeh kya pehen liya aapne" netizens troll actress Disha Patani for her latest fashion

Actress Disha Patani is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest video and her fashion check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 12:09
Disha Patani

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing contribution and her sizzling fashion actress Disha Patani has been have been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of them, she is indeed one of the most loved and followed name we have in acting space who definitely knows the right formula to set the internet on fire. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Having said that this video of the actress Disha Patani is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city, indeed she is looking supremely hot and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for her dressing sense, check out the comments below.

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that they are not at all happy with the dressing style of the actress Disha Patani. Many people are saying that the skirt is too short for her and whether she has brought the skirt from the kids' wear. Whereas many people are saying what kind of dress she is wearing. She should have some kind of decency to wear certain clothes in public places.

Well, what are your views on these comments coming from the side of the audience for the actress Disha Patani and her dressing style and what are your views on her dressing do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Trolled! Disha Patani is getting brutally Trolled for her dressing sense at an event, netizens address her as Cheap

