From TV to Bollywood to South; a look at Mrunal Thakur's journey in the entertainment industry

Mrunal Thakur is currently grabbing everyone’s attention in the song Kudiye Ni Teri from Selfiee. The actress has surely come a long way in her career, so let’s have a look at her journey.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 20:02
movie_image: 
From TV to Bollywood to South; a look at Mrunal Thakur's journey in the entertainment industry

MUMBAI:2022 was a very balanced year for Mrunal Thakur. The actress starred in Jersey which was a flop at the box office but tasted huge success with her Telugu film Sita Ramam. The latter actually made people sit back and recognize her amazing talent. Mrunal received a lot of praise for her performance in Sita Ramam, and now, she has also signed one more Telugu biggie.

While of course now people know Mrunal for her Bollywood and Telugu movies, not many would know that she started her career with TV. She was seen as a lead in the show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan, and later rose to fame with her performance as Bulbul in Kumkum Bhagya.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Gumraah' to release on April 7

She later moved her way toward films and her first Hindi movie was Love Sonia. But, before Love Sonia, Mrunal had done two Marathi movies titled Vitti Dandu and Surajya. After Love Sonia, Mrunal has done many Bollywood films like Super 30, Batla House, Ghost Stories (Netflix’s anthology), Dhamaka, and others.

Last year, with Sita Ramam she made her Telugu debut, and now, she has been signed as the female lead in Nani 30. In the Indian film industry, Sita Ramam surely gave Mrunal’s career a boost.

She has a few Bollywood projects also lined up. The actress will be seen in movies like Pippa, Gumraah, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Aankh Micholi. She will also be seen in a song in Selfiee.

So, from TV to Bollywood to South, Mrunal has surely come a long way.

Also Read: Budget vs Box office collection: A look at the box office analysis of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Mrunal Thakur Jersey Sita Ramam Selfiee Pippa Gumraah Pooja Meri Jaan Aankh Micholi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 20:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Devotion of Suspect X
MUMBAI:Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was a flop at the box office...
From web series for Farzi hitting the digital platform to Tanya Abrol getting married, check out the trending news for the day
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exciting news from the entertainment world,...
From TV to Bollywood to South; a look at Mrunal Thakur's journey in the entertainment industry
MUMBAI:2022 was a very balanced year for Mrunal Thakur. The actress starred in Jersey which was a flop at the box...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Dadi starts feeling suffocated, Faltu rushes to her aid
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for not understanding the 360-degree photo booth; netizens say, “Overacting ke 10 cut”
MUMBAI:Celebrities get trolled mostly every day, and we all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is trolls' favorite. The...
Recent Stories
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Devotion of Suspect X
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Devotion of Suspect X

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Devotion of Suspect X
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Devotion of Suspect X
From web series for Farzi hitting the digital platform to Tanya Abrol getting married, check out the trending news for the day
From web series for Farzi hitting the digital platform to Tanya Abrol getting married, check out the trending news for the day
Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for not understanding the 360-degree photo booth; netizens say, “Overacting ke 10 cut”
Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for not understanding the 360-degree photo booth; netizens say, “Overacting ke 10 cut”
Vatsal Sheth signs a multi-film deal in 'home ground' Gujarati cinema
Vatsal Sheth signs a multi-film deal in 'home ground' Gujarati cinema
Maidaan, Adipurush and more movies that have been postponed multiple times
Maidaan, Adipurush, and more movies that have been postponed multiple times
Anurag Basu to direct spy Ravi ndra Kaushik's biography 'The Black Tiger'
Anurag Basu to direct spy Ravindra Kaushik's biography 'The Black Tiger'