From TV to Bollywood to South; a look at Mrunal Thakur's journey in the entertainment industry

MUMBAI:2022 was a very balanced year for Mrunal Thakur. The actress starred in Jersey which was a flop at the box office but tasted huge success with her Telugu film Sita Ramam. The latter actually made people sit back and recognize her amazing talent. Mrunal received a lot of praise for her performance in Sita Ramam, and now, she has also signed one more Telugu biggie.

While of course now people know Mrunal for her Bollywood and Telugu movies, not many would know that she started her career with TV. She was seen as a lead in the show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan, and later rose to fame with her performance as Bulbul in Kumkum Bhagya.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Gumraah' to release on April 7

She later moved her way toward films and her first Hindi movie was Love Sonia. But, before Love Sonia, Mrunal had done two Marathi movies titled Vitti Dandu and Surajya. After Love Sonia, Mrunal has done many Bollywood films like Super 30, Batla House, Ghost Stories (Netflix’s anthology), Dhamaka, and others.

Last year, with Sita Ramam she made her Telugu debut, and now, she has been signed as the female lead in Nani 30. In the Indian film industry, Sita Ramam surely gave Mrunal’s career a boost.

She has a few Bollywood projects also lined up. The actress will be seen in movies like Pippa, Gumraah, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Aankh Micholi. She will also be seen in a song in Selfiee.

So, from TV to Bollywood to South, Mrunal has surely come a long way.

Also Read: Budget vs Box office collection: A look at the box office analysis of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.