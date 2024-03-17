Twinkle Khanna wants her kids Nitara and Aarav to get married by eloping and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Twinkle Khanna has won hearts not just with her performances in films but also with her funny books. She has a massive fan following and her witty posts win the hearts of millions. The multi talented actress always has something up her sleeve and her fans wait eagerly for her funny responses.

Also Read-Really! When Twinkle Khanna mercilessly trolled ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ saying “I am clearly failing…”

Twinkle who is married to Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar has two children with him; Son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle recently revealed that she wants her kids to elope and get married. She reasoned, “My sister interrupts my meandering thoughts. ‘You are talking about last names, but what about all the taam jhaam (all the fuss) we will have to do. The bar is now set very high after the Ambani events...I reply, ‘Well, I can’t dance like Nita Bhabhi. The last time I tried dancing to Tamma Tamma Loge during the pandemic, I think even God didn’t want to see my uncoordinated footwork because I immediately fell down and fractured my leg.”

Twinkle further added, “My husband can barely stay awake after 10 p.m., and we both get anxious about hosting dinner parties for over 20 people.’ I pause for breath. ‘If my children really want me to be happy, then the best thing they can do is just elope'”

Reacting on Akshay’s performance at Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations, Twinkle commented, “He then performs a punching dance step that he repeats 33 times with so much force that it feels like he is about to dig another oil well through the stage and into the Jamnagar soil.’

Twinkle has been part of films like Mela, International Khiladi, Barsaat, etc. She quit acting to marry actor Akshay Kumar and turned a best selling author to books like Mrs Funny Bones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are forgiving.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Twinkle Khanna flies to London with kids to pursue Masters in Fiction from London University

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis