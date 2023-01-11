Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits

MUMBAI : Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses of this generation. Be it her red carpet appearances or her social media posts, fans simply cannot get enough of her. The Ek Villain Returns actress can make any man go weak in the knees with her breathtaking clicks and fashion choices.

Disha is a fitness enthusiast who regularly posts pictures of her workout routines and her martial art videos. She is an inspiration for girls in this day and age. Today, let us take a look at some sexy plunging neckline outfits of the Malang actress;

Talking about Disha’s movies, the actress will next be seen in Yodha, Project K, and Suriya 42. Yodha, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, is slated to hit the big screens on 7th July 2023.

