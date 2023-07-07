Uff! Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn leaves a mushy comment on rumored boyfriend Orry’s post “Don’t Leave Me Now Baby…”

MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, more popularly known as Orry has been grabbing headlines for being friends with star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Nysa Devgn. According to reports, Orhan is a social activist hailing from Mumbai. He is also a trained animator. It is also said that actor Sara Ali Khan was his classmate.

Orry and Kajol’s daughter are often seen together attending parties and hanging out with friends. Orry’s recent post includes a series of pictures that also includes Nysa. He captioned the post, “Don’t leave me now, baby I am trying” Janhvi who was once rumored to be dating Orry commented, “Gtg sorry”, Nysa commented, “Who Cud LEave you” with a heart eyes emoji.

Nysa’s mother, actress Kajol once spoke about how her daughter deals gracefully with the paparazzi. She told a news portal, “I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience. She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We both were alone and were not traveling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting, this scared her and she started crying. I just carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job.”

