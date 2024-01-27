Uh Oh! Shahid Kapoor’s decision of rejecting THIS Aamir Khan film brought him immense regret till today

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors we have in the industry. He made his debut at a young age with Ishq Vishk and has never looked back since. He has made a niche for himself with films like Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Haider, among others. He will soon be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha jiya but there is one movie of Aamir Khan that the talented Farzi actor rejected and he regrets it till today.

Shahid’s film Kabir Singh brought him accolades and was a complete game changer for him but before that he was offered one movie alongside Aamir Khan which he could not be a part of and he has major regrets about it till date. The film we are talking about is Rang De Basanti. The film had an ensemble cast which also included Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan among others.

The film that was helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra became a cult classic and Shahid even cried after hearing the script. Sadly things didn’t work out and he could not be part of that movie.

Credit-BollywoodLife



