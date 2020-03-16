Unbelievable! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once visited Taj Mahal with just R 50

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone, Atlee’s Jawaan that features Nayanthara and Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t need any introduction. He is the king of our hearts, he’s the Badshah of Bollywood. In an old video circulating on social media, we have found an interesting fact about his first Taj Mahal visit.

Also Read: Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan was once demeaned by a lady on a television show, but the actor’s reaction is UNMISSABLE

In the clip, the DDLJ actor remembered his first salary and revealed how he spent the money on the Taj Mahal visit and finally ended up being sick. He had said, “I have been to the Taj Mahal only once. I have a story about the Taj Mahal. The first time I got paid Rs. 50 in a musical show. I used to make people sit on the seats like it used to be in the old theatres. I got 50 rupees for that, so I wanted to see the Taj Mahal from my first salary.”

He revealed that he had no money to buy food as all the money was spent on buying the tickets. But he was hungry, so he bought a glass of ‘pink lassi’ which was available just outside the Taj Mahal. He drank an entire glass of it but unfortunately, there was a bumble bee in his lassi so he got sick immediately. So, his return journey was disastrous.

On the work front, the actor is returning to the screen with Atlee’s Jawaan co-starring Nayanthara. Then he has Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and following that he has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

