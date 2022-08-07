Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan was once demeaned by a lady on a television show, but the actor’s reaction is UNMISSABLE

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Atlee’s directorial Jawan featuring Nayanthara

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 22:45
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: It is commonly said that never mess with Shah Rukh Khan. It seems like a lady, who had graced KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) when SRK was the host, wasn’t quite aware of it. She kept on insulting the actor for no reason, but it was King Khan who ended it like a boss.

Also Read: OMG! Netizens SLAM Shah Rukh Khan for attending Nayanthara’s wedding, and the reason will leave you in splits

In one of the episodes, one lady professor had graced the hot seat as a contestant. While quitting the game she says, “Okay Mr. Khan, mein iss stage pe koi risk nahi lena chahungi. Mujhe iss show mein aapse gale milne ka koi shauk nahi hai (I don’t want to take any risk at this stage. I have no interest to hug you on this show). I quit.” Surprised by her statement, not only Shah Rukh Khan but the entire audience goes silent.

However, in the end, it was Shah Rukh Khan who gave it back in his own style. Taking a hilarious dig at the lady, he says, “Mein aapse ek request karunga. Aap agar bura na maane toh mein ye cheque aapki maaji ko deke aau, kyuki woh mujhse gale jarur milengi”.

Also Read: Hilarious! This is how Shahrukh Khan reacted when a reporter asked him about his Eid plans

After successfully hosting two seasons of KBC, Amitabh Bachchan had to step down due to health issues. None other than Shah Rukh took over his job and did it by adding his own quirk for the third season.

Credit: koimoi

TellyChakkar Television Shah Rukh Khan Kaun Banega Crorepati Pathaan Dunki JAWAN Badshah Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Kal Ho Naa Ho
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 22:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fashion and Travel Goals! Dhanashree Verma REVEALS this gave her the mental space to creatively think again in life
MUMBAI: Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma is married to Yuzvendra Chahal, who is one of India's leading...
Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan was once demeaned by a lady on a television show, but the actor’s reaction is UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI: It is commonly said that never mess with Shah Rukh Khan. It seems like a lady, who had graced KBC (Kaun Banega...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Pallavi decides to give Prachi a chance, much to Rhea’s dismay
Mumbai: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Amazing! This is how Jannat Zubair is stealing everyone’s hearts with her Denim outfits
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is catching the attention of the audience for her participation in the Colors TV show, ‘Khatron...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Whoa! Armaan has gone bankrupt over the years, furious with Prisha’s unending demands
Mumbai: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Exclusive! Keeping the house constantly clean was one of the major challenges while shooting: Paresh Pahuja
MUMBAI: Paresh Pahuja has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution. We have...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan was once demeaned by a lady on a television show, but the actor’s reaction is UNMISSABLE
Latest Video