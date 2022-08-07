Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan was once demeaned by a lady on a television show, but the actor’s reaction is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: It is commonly said that never mess with Shah Rukh Khan. It seems like a lady, who had graced KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) when SRK was the host, wasn’t quite aware of it. She kept on insulting the actor for no reason, but it was King Khan who ended it like a boss.

In one of the episodes, one lady professor had graced the hot seat as a contestant. While quitting the game she says, “Okay Mr. Khan, mein iss stage pe koi risk nahi lena chahungi. Mujhe iss show mein aapse gale milne ka koi shauk nahi hai (I don’t want to take any risk at this stage. I have no interest to hug you on this show). I quit.” Surprised by her statement, not only Shah Rukh Khan but the entire audience goes silent.

However, in the end, it was Shah Rukh Khan who gave it back in his own style. Taking a hilarious dig at the lady, he says, “Mein aapse ek request karunga. Aap agar bura na maane toh mein ye cheque aapki maaji ko deke aau, kyuki woh mujhse gale jarur milengi”.

After successfully hosting two seasons of KBC, Amitabh Bachchan had to step down due to health issues. None other than Shah Rukh took over his job and did it by adding his own quirk for the third season.

Credit: koimoi