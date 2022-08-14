Unbelievable! Brahmastra actor Alia Bhatt charges THIS whopping amount for her social media posts

Soon-to-be mom Alia Bhatt has been receiving praises for her recently released film Darlings marked her debut as a producer co-starring Shefali Shah

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt has made her niche in the industry with power-packed performances in content-driven projects. Alia's latest release Darlings, which marked her debut as a producer, heaped phrases from all corners.

She has been out-and-about with the promotions of Darlings and won hearts with her fashion choices. She is the youngest among the top 10 in brand evaluation reports in 2021 and with 68.5 million followers on Instagram, many brands want to be associated with her.

But it is surprising to know Alia’s charges for each social media post. Trade analyst tweeted that as per celebrity valuation report, Alia earns Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for her social media ad or post. He also stated that her brand evaluation is at Rs 68.1 million, which is Rs 540 crores.

On the personal front, she is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple tied the knot on April 14 this year at Ranbir's Mumbai residence Vastu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next in Brahmastra, where she will be sharing the screen space for the first time with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot in her pipeline.

Credit: Times Now

