Unbelievable! Look WHO is going to GUARD Vicky-Katrina’s wedding

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding has been ruling social media for weeks now. If reports are to be believed, the couple’s pre-wedding ceremonies will begin from December 7. Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to tie the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

However, amid all this, reports of Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera’s team to guard the Vicky-Katrina wedding venue have surfaced online. Yes, if reports are to be believed, Shera’s security team, Tiger Security will be guarding the big Bollywood wedding. For the unversed, earlier it was reported that Salman Khan has not been invited to the wedding

Also Read: Trend Alert! Salman Khan on Jacqueline, Disha Patani gets trolled, Saif starts shooting for Vikram Vedha, and more…

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are likely to arrive at their wedding destination today i.e on December 6. Reportedly, the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members. The reports of SOPs for the guests at the big fat Indian wedding also surfaced online.

It is being said that the invitees will not have to contact the outside world till they leave the venue and sharing pictures on social media will not be allowed. However, ‘a close friend’ dismissed all such reports to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

Also Read: Throwback! Times, when Katrina said she wants her IDEAL man, should possess THESE three attributes

However, despite several speculations, both Vicky and Katrina have maintained silence and have not issued any official statement regarding their wedding.

Credit: India News/Bollywood Hungama



