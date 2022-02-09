Unbelievable! Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger who is taking internet by storm

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai is known for her beauty and even has quite a few look-alikes around the world. Among them, Aashita Singh is gaining popularity these days for her striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai's look during her earlier days in the industry.

Aashita has an impressive following of 2,50,000 followers on Instagram. In her latest video on Instagram, Aashita mouthed one of Kajol's lines from the film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Many fans called her “Ash” in the comments section. A person also commented, “Wowowow you just stunned me beyond limits.” A fan called her “young Aishwarya” as well.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai is currently gearing up to make her big screen comeback with Mani Ratnam's much-anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan. The actor will be seen in dual roles. She will play Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

It marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with Vikram after Raavan in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after her debut film Iruvar in 1997, Guru in 2007 and Raavan in 2010.

The teaser of the film showed magnificent locations of the ancient era as the Cholas fought valiantly amid a power struggle in the 10th century. The music of the film has been given by AR Rahman.

Credit: Hindustan Times