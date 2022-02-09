Unbelievable! Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger who is taking internet by storm

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is gearing up for her next big release Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan co-starring south star Vikram

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 13:05
movie_image: 
Unbelievable! Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger who is taking internet by storm

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai is known for her beauty and even has quite a few look-alikes around the world. Among them, Aashita Singh is gaining popularity these days for her striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai's look during her earlier days in the industry.

Aashita has an impressive following of 2,50,000 followers on Instagram. In her latest video on Instagram, Aashita mouthed one of Kajol's lines from the film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Many fans called her “Ash” in the comments section. A person also commented, “Wowowow you just stunned me beyond limits.” A fan called her “young Aishwarya” as well.

Also Read: Sigh of Relief! Big B resumes to work after being tested negative for Covid 19

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai is currently gearing up to make her big screen comeback with Mani Ratnam's much-anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan. The actor will be seen in dual roles. She will play Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

Also Read: Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses

It marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with Vikram after Raavan in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after her debut film Iruvar in 1997, Guru in 2007 and Raavan in 2010.

The teaser of the film showed magnificent locations of the ancient era as the Cholas fought valiantly amid a power struggle in the 10th century. The music of the film has been given by AR Rahman.

Credit: Hindustan Times

Bollywood movies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aashita Singh Ponniyin Selvan Vikram Mani Ratnam Raavan Dil Ka Rishta Dhoom 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 13:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Woah! Tables turn as Yuvan breaks the matki, Manini feels her plan failing
MUMBAI : Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet....
Woah! Shehnaaz Gill praises ‘Aladdin’ fame Siddharth Nigam for his performance in Salman Khan’s film, and the latter’s reaction is unmissable
MUMBAI : Siddharth Nigam is a renowned name in showbiz. His daily soap, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga became the audience...
Awesome! StarPlus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin touches This momentous milestone | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows among the audience. The show stars Neil...
Heart-warming! Sidharth Shukla’s Death Anniversary: Family attends prayer meet with Brahma Kumari
MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla had become a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss and his loss was mourned by the...
Aww! Sushmita Sen’s heartfelt note for Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa post their reconciliation will surely melt your heart
MUMBAI : Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen’s marriage with Charu Asopa was in troubled waters but the duo has...
Unbelievable! Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger who is taking internet by storm
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai is known for her beauty and even has quite a few look-alikes around the world. Among them,...
Recent Stories
Aww! Sushmita Sen’s heartfelt note for Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa post their reconciliation will surely melt your heart
Aww! Sushmita Sen’s heartfelt note for Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa post their reconciliation will surely melt your heart
Latest Video