Unbelievable! Rakul Preet Singh shed 10 kg in 50 days for Ajay Devgn starrer THIS film, deets inside

MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the well-known actresses of the Indian film industry who marked her debut with the Kannada film Gilli which was the remake of Selvaraghavan’s 7G Rainbow Colony, Rakul paved her way to success.

Rakul Preet Singh recently shared that she had shed 10 kgs in just 50 days for appearing alongside Ajay Devgn in De De Pyar De and now, that is unbelievable but true.

In a recent chat show, the actress spoke about how the subject of weight in divas differs from Bollywood to South Indian movies. Rakul shared, “When I debuted, Samantha (Ruth Prabhu) and Kajal (Aggarwal) were already stars, and they were fit. I think people became conscious about how they look on the screen because the content was being consumed everywhere.”

“But when I debuted, I was told I am too thin. People would call me ‘stick’ and I would say ‘no’. But after two-three years I gave in also. When I came to Mumbai and I started auditioning at the age of 20, I was told that I will have to lose weight because that was the standard of Bombay,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen on the big screen alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in Runway 34. The movie was directed by Ajay Devgn and was created on a budget of 65 crores INR.

Credit: koimoi







