Unbelievable! Rakul Preet Singh shed 10 kg in 50 days for Ajay Devgn starrer THIS film, deets inside

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Runway 34’ co-starring Amitabh Bachchan
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 18:00
movie_image: 
Unbelievable! Rakul Preet Singh shed 10 kg in 50 days for Ajay Devgn starrer THIS film, deets inside

MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the well-known actresses of the Indian film industry who marked her debut with the Kannada film Gilli which was the remake of Selvaraghavan’s 7G Rainbow Colony, Rakul paved her way to success.

Rakul Preet Singh recently shared that she had shed 10 kgs in just 50 days for appearing alongside Ajay Devgn in De De Pyar De and now, that is unbelievable but true.

Also Read:Wow! Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to join hands for this Arjun Kapoor starrer?

In a recent chat show, the actress spoke about how the subject of weight in divas differs from Bollywood to South Indian movies. Rakul shared, “When I debuted, Samantha (Ruth Prabhu) and Kajal (Aggarwal) were already stars, and they were fit. I think people became conscious about how they look on the screen because the content was being consumed everywhere.”

Also Read:Rakul Preet Singh: Being an actor has still not settled in my head

“But when I debuted, I was told I am too thin. People would call me ‘stick’ and I would say ‘no’. But after two-three years I gave in also. When I came to Mumbai and I started auditioning at the age of 20, I was told that I will have to lose weight because that was the standard of Bombay,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen on the big screen alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in Runway 34. The movie was directed by Ajay Devgn and was created on a budget of 65 crores INR.

Credit: koimoi
    
    
    
 

Bollywood movies Ajay Devgn Runway 34 Rakul Preet Singh weight loss De De Pyaar De attack Dhruva Dev Sarrainodu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 18:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: High Drama! Tejo refuses to listen to Fateh, bumps into Angad
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV.  It is among the top shows on the TRP...
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Dangerous! Netra makes a dreadful plan to kidnap the baby from the naming ceremony
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Challenging! It gets difficult for the judges to choose who will enter the ‘Hardcore 15’
MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Mukku and I are not similar but we do have similarities' Aneri Vajani OPENS UP on her character, bonding with co-stars and more
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis....
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh NO! Harshad screams at Dr. Prabha for speaking over the phone
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Ambitious! Priyanshi and Arnav are here to win big for their parents
MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors has launched Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra as the host of...
Recent Stories
OMG! Times when Nawazuddin Siddiqui started murmuring Raman Raghav’s lines in the hospital bed
OMG! Times when Nawazuddin Siddiqui started murmuring Raman Raghav’s lines in the hospital bed
Latest Video