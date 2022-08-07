Unbelievable! Ranveer Singh was once dropped from Anurag Kashyap’s film and the reason will leave you in splits

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt in the lead roles co-starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 20:05
movie_image: 
Unbelievable! Ranveer Singh was once dropped from Anurag Kashyap’s film and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 7 is finally out and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt graced the first episode. Singh in one of the segments revealed that he was dropped from the lead role in Bombay Velvet, which later went to Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read:

Must Watch! Here’s what Alia Bhatt and Ranveer singh have to say as they are set to grace the coffee couch in Koffee with Karan - 7

In a new segment, called Koffee Bingo, Singh selected some of the statements that grabbed a lot of attention, among them was he ‘got rejected for a role’. While inquiring about it, Karan Johar asks if he is talking about Bombay Velvet, replying to him, the Band Baaja Baarat actor clarified and said he was not rejected but was ‘unceremoniously dropped’.

Ranveer Singh said, “I was not rejected, K (Karan Johar). I was unceremoniously dropped because at the time I couldn’t justify the budget. My star value wasn’t high. But things have changed.”

Also Read:

OMG! Is Ranveer Singh going to be the new ‘Shaktimaan’ and reprise Mukesh Khanna’s role?

Back in 2020, director Anurag Kashyap said, “Ranveer Singh is an actor who when I wanted to cast him in Bombay Velvet, I had a tough time. My studios and nobody believed in me and told me they would not give me money if I made the film with him.”

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and released in 2015, the film also stars Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar in lead roles, while Kay Kay Menon, Manish Choudhary, Vivaan Shah and Siddhartha Basu appeared in supporting roles.

Credit: koimoi

Bollywood movies Ranveer Singh Ranbir Kapoor Anurag Kashyap Karan Johar Koffee with Karan Bombay Velvet Anushka Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 20:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fashion and Travel Goals! Dhanashree Verma REVEALS this gave her the mental space to creatively think again in life
MUMBAI: Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma is married to Yuzvendra Chahal, who is one of India's leading...
Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan was once demeaned by a lady on a television show, but the actor’s reaction is UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI: It is commonly said that never mess with Shah Rukh Khan. It seems like a lady, who had graced KBC (Kaun Banega...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Pallavi decides to give Prachi a chance, much to Rhea’s dismay
Mumbai: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Amazing! This is how Jannat Zubair is stealing everyone’s hearts with her Denim outfits
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is catching the attention of the audience for her participation in the Colors TV show, ‘Khatron...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Whoa! Armaan has gone bankrupt over the years, furious with Prisha’s unending demands
Mumbai: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Exclusive! Keeping the house constantly clean was one of the major challenges while shooting: Paresh Pahuja
MUMBAI: Paresh Pahuja has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution. We have...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan was once demeaned by a lady on a television show, but the actor’s reaction is UNMISSABLE
Latest Video