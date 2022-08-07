Unbelievable! Ranveer Singh was once dropped from Anurag Kashyap’s film and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 7 is finally out and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt graced the first episode. Singh in one of the segments revealed that he was dropped from the lead role in Bombay Velvet, which later went to Ranbir Kapoor.

In a new segment, called Koffee Bingo, Singh selected some of the statements that grabbed a lot of attention, among them was he ‘got rejected for a role’. While inquiring about it, Karan Johar asks if he is talking about Bombay Velvet, replying to him, the Band Baaja Baarat actor clarified and said he was not rejected but was ‘unceremoniously dropped’.

Ranveer Singh said, “I was not rejected, K (Karan Johar). I was unceremoniously dropped because at the time I couldn’t justify the budget. My star value wasn’t high. But things have changed.”

Back in 2020, director Anurag Kashyap said, “Ranveer Singh is an actor who when I wanted to cast him in Bombay Velvet, I had a tough time. My studios and nobody believed in me and told me they would not give me money if I made the film with him.”

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and released in 2015, the film also stars Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar in lead roles, while Kay Kay Menon, Manish Choudhary, Vivaan Shah and Siddhartha Basu appeared in supporting roles.

