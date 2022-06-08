Unbelievable! Raveena Tandon once made a shocking revelation about Akshay Kumar and veteran actress Rekha

MUMBAI: After working together in a couple of films and giving a sensuous song like Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the rumours of love affairs of Bollywood celebs Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon made headlines in the early ‘90s.

But according to some media reports, Akshay Kumar was also rumoured to be dating yesteryear’s hot actress Rekha. While their link-up rumours made headlines like never before, Raveena Tandon, was of the say that he never was into the actress as he tolerated her.

“I don’t think Akshay ever had anything to do with Rekha. As a matter of fact, he would run away from her. Akshay tolerated Rekha because of the film. At one point she wanted to get lunch dabbas for him from home. That’s when I put my foot down. I felt it was taking things a bit too far,” the Dulhe Raja actress was quoted saying.

While the exes are happily married to their respective partners, there was them when the Mohra actress revealed being asked to give up on her career. Akshay Kumar asked Raveena to give up acting which she did for 2 yrs. However, As per Raveena, loyalty meant nothing to AK. So they broke off due to his Casanova lifestyle.

Cut to the present, Akshay Kumar is married to Twinkle Khanna and Raveena Tandon is in a happy space with her husband Anil Thadani.

On the work front Akshay Kumar is waiting for his big release Raksha Bandhan, and has Ram Setu in the pipeline.

