Exclusive! "I want to collaborate with all-time favourite Akshay Kumar," says Dolly Kaushik aka Nicky of Sirf Tum

In an exclusive interaction with us, Dolly Kaushik aka Nicky revealed her wish list that she is willing to fulfill in the near future.

Since you are currently doing well in Sirf Tum, apart from all these things what would you like to opt-in near future?

I always wanted to be an actor, and then finally I realized this thing was a dream part. I did theatre also before, but in honest fact, I want to develop my image of the world so that people recognize me.

What are your dream roles?

I want to play the character of Kajol as Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Jhilmill in Barfi, Sehmat in Raazi, Shonali from Fashion, also Alauddin Khilji from Padmaawat.

To whom would love to collaborate in future as far as directors and actors are concerned?

I would to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anand L Rai, S S Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, and with actors in future I want to collaborate with all-time favourite Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and many more.

