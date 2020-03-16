Exclusive! The production house had finalised me for the role of Samaira but I was more inclined to do Nicky’s character: Dolly Kaushik aka Nicky of Sirf Tum

MUMBAI : Colors' popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling a million hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns these days. It showcases a different kind of love story between Ranveer aka Vivian Dsena and Suhani aka Eisha Singh.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Dolly Kaushik aka Nicky revealed how she bagged the role, what made her say yes to this, and what is so special about her role.

Tell us how did you bag the role?

Well, after covid, I came back to Mumbai and started giving two to three auditions daily and one fine day I got a call from Rashmi Sharma Productions, saying that I have been selected for this role – Nicky.

What made you say yes to the role?

As I have not done any serials for the past two to three years I was looking out for the lead or any good role. Actually, the production house had finalised me for the role of Samaira but I was more inclined to do Nicky’s character. They briefed me about this role and I quickly said yes to it.

What is so special about your role?

Nicky is a very interesting character. She is not afraid of anyone but she is not selfish, she loves all and Nicky has many layers to her role.

Good Luck, Dolly!

