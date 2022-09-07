Exclusive! “I quit because I was annoyed with the way how my character was portrayed”, says Sirf Tum’s Puneett Chouksey aka Ansh

In an exclusive interaction with us, Puneett Chouksey aka Anshul Oberoi of Colors’ Sirf Tum, talks about his exit from the show and his future plans and more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 18:26
MUMBAI: Colors' popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling a million hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns these days. It showcases a different kind of love story between Ranveer aka Vivian Dsena and Suhani aka Eisha Singh.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Puneett Chouksey aka Anshul Oberoi of Colors’ Sirf Tum, talks about his exit from the show and his future plans and more.

Also read: Exclusive! I do not eat at night: Sirf Tum's Puneett Chouksey aka Anshul Oberoi

Is your character ending in Sirf Tum?

No, not at all, it is actually my personal move to quit the show. Basically, I quit because I was annoyed with the way how my character was portrayed after getting things changed. That is why I took the decision to quit.

Which quality of Ansh you can relate to easily?

We both are quite focused and tenacious about our goals, so we find different ways to fulfill them.

Who will you miss on the sets?

Well, I will miss my work and surely I will miss the entire star cast of the show.

Also read: Sirf Tum: Upcoming Drama! Ranveer and Suhani finally married, Marital life to be filled with troubles

What’s next after this show?

Well, I would be trying my luck on web films and web series if I got a chance.

Good luck, Puneett!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

