Exclusive! “I would love to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor as he is my man crush”, says Kumkum Bhagya's Pulkit aka Aryan

In an exclusive interaction with us, Pulkit Bangia aka Aryan revealed the wish list that he wants to fulfill.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 04:30
Exclusive! “I would love to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor as he is my man crush”, says Kumkum Bhagya's Pulkit aka Aryan

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Now in the upcoming episodes, we will see the grand entry of Pulkit Bangia aka Aryan Khanna, who will replace actor Zeeshan Khan in the show.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Pulkit Bangia aka Aryan revealed the wish list that he wants to fulfill.

Also read: Exclusive! Aryan will share a great bond with Ranbir and Shahana, says Kumkum Bhagya's Pulkit aka Aryan

Since it is the beginning of your stint in Kumkum Bhagya, what are the things you would like to opt for in near future?

Well, I would like to do a role in web series yet again. I have already done it before but still, I would like to keep on trying because it is the future next.

What are your dream roles?

I would like to play a role in a web series wherein I am the face of the show, a role which has higher potential. I want to take the responsibility of the role on my shoulder. I would also like to play the role of a Super Hero.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Shocking! Rhea to get divorce papers in hand, what will be her next move?

Whom would you like to collaborate with in the future as far as directors and actors are concerned?

As far as directors are concerned, I would love to work with new-age directors like Luv Ranjan, Ayan Mukherjee, Imtiaz Ali, and Anurag Kashyap. And talking about actors, I would love to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor as he is my man crush. It would be a fan moment for me.

Good Luck, Pulkit!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com
 

Krishna kaul Pooja Banerjee mugdha chaphekar Sriti Jha shabir ahluwalia Zee TV Ekta Kapoor tina Philip rushad rana Veronica khyati keswani aparna mishra Veronica pulkit bangia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 04:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'I like to stay without make-up to rest my skin' Ghum's Karishma aka Sneha Bhawsar unveils her secret skincare
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Exclusive! “I would love to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor as he is my man crush”, says Kumkum Bhagya's Pulkit aka Aryan
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
EXCLUSIVE! Garud fame Soni Singh opens up on participating in reality shows after doing Bigg Boss, shares about her dream roles and much more
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's mythological drama series Dharm Yoddha - Garud has recently hit the small screens. The show has been...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I like to stay without make-up to rest my skin' Ghum's Karishma aka Sneha Bhawsar unveils her secret skincare
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Amazing! Actress Alia Bhatt talks about the casual sexism she faced; heard things like, ‘what’s wrong with you, why have you become so aggressive?’
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Wow! Ajooni's Shoaib Ibrahim becomes the King of the small screen with THIS comparison, deets inside
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has made his comeback on small screens after a long time. The actor plays the...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Actress Alia Bhatt talks about the casual sexism she faced; heard things like, ‘what’s wrong with you, why have you bec
Amazing! Actress Alia Bhatt talks about the casual sexism she faced; heard things like, ‘what’s wrong with you, why have you become so aggressive?’
Latest Video