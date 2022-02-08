Exclusive! “I would love to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor as he is my man crush”, says Kumkum Bhagya's Pulkit aka Aryan

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Now in the upcoming episodes, we will see the grand entry of Pulkit Bangia aka Aryan Khanna, who will replace actor Zeeshan Khan in the show.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Pulkit Bangia aka Aryan revealed the wish list that he wants to fulfill.

Since it is the beginning of your stint in Kumkum Bhagya, what are the things you would like to opt for in near future?

Well, I would like to do a role in web series yet again. I have already done it before but still, I would like to keep on trying because it is the future next.

What are your dream roles?

I would like to play a role in a web series wherein I am the face of the show, a role which has higher potential. I want to take the responsibility of the role on my shoulder. I would also like to play the role of a Super Hero.

Whom would you like to collaborate with in the future as far as directors and actors are concerned?

As far as directors are concerned, I would love to work with new-age directors like Luv Ranjan, Ayan Mukherjee, Imtiaz Ali, and Anurag Kashyap. And talking about actors, I would love to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor as he is my man crush. It would be a fan moment for me.

