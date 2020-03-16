Exclusive! Aryan will share a great bond with Ranbir and Shahana, says Kumkum Bhagya's Pulkit aka Aryan

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 04:30
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Now in the upcoming episodes, we will see the grand entry of Pulkit Bangia aka Aryan Khanna, who will replace actor Zeeshan Khan in the show.

Tell us how did you bag the role.

I feel this was the quickest process wherein I got selected for a role. I was shooting at Dehradun and I got a call, and in an hour, I sent my clips and then a few hours later I came to know that I got selected for this role.

What made you say yes to the role?

Firstly, I knew that Kumkum Bhagya is the biggest franchise so I always wanted to be on this boat, and secondly, the role they offered me was fun-loving so I did not want to miss the opportunity and yes, it was a homecoming for me.

What is so special about your role?

This guy is fun-loving, he is very bold and very outgoing, party animal kind. The best thing about this role I like is that he will get a lot of chances to tease, taunt, do pranks, and fun people around him! Aryan will share a great bond with Ranbir and Shahana.

Good Luck, Pulkit!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

