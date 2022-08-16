Unbelievable! Vijay Deverakonda once refused to work with Karan Johar and the reason will surely leave you in splits

MUMBAI: South actor Vijay Deverakonda who is eagerly waiting for his big Bollywood release Liger is currently busy promoting the upcoming sports drama with his co-actor Ananya Panday. However recently, the Arjun Reddy actor made a shocking revelation that he once refused Karan Johar’s offer as he wasn’t ready.

Also Read: Interesting! Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda finally breaks his silence over Chappal controversy, details inside

"After watching Arjun Reddy, Karan Johar offered me to do a Bollywood film, then I was not ready, and now, we approached with Liger as it has the pan-India appeal. He supported us well in every aspect," Vijay was quoted saying in one of his interviews during the promotions of Liger.

Talking about his character in the movie, he said, "My character in the film has a stammering problem and that made it more interesting. On one hand, he is the guy who is physically so strong and intimidating to others, he is a fighter, but he can't even utter the simple three words 'I love you' to the girl he loves."

As Liger nears release on the 25th of August this year, the project has already created a lot of buzz all across the country. Apart from VD as an MMA fighter with a speech defect and Ananya Panday as his love interest, this action entertainer further stars Ronit Roy as his coach and Ramya Krishna as his mother, along with Legendary boxer Mike Tyson in an extended cameo.

