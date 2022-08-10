Upcoming new movies and OTT series this week: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, City of Dreams Season 3 and more

MUMBAI:Last week, movies and OTT series like Inspector Avinash, Kathal, Kacchey Limbu, and others started streaming on the OTT platforms. It was only Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal that had grabbed everyone’s attention.



Now, this week, many interesting movies and OTT series are going to release. Check out the list below...



Jogira Sara Ra Ra (Theatrical release)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra was slated to release on 12th May 2023. However, the film was postponed, and it will now release on 26th May 2023. Let’s see what response the movie will get at the box office.



Also Read: Exclusive! City of Dreams 3 actor Eijaz Khan on censorship on OTT, “I don’t think there’s any need for any more censorship”



Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (OTT release)

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is slated to premiere on Zee5 on 23rd May 2023. Well, TellyChakkar has already watched it and it’s a must-watch for everyone.



City of Dreams Season 3 (OTT release)

After the success of City of Dreams seasons 1 and 2, now the makers are gearing up for season 3 of the series. The series stars Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat in the lead roles, and it will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 26th May 2023.



Also Read: Exclusive! Mimoh Chakraborty on his second innings in the industry with Jogira Sara Ra Ra, “It is very important that people notice the actor in me”



Bhediya (OTT release)

We know that this is not a new movie that is going to premiere on OTT. But, the wait for Bedhiya’s OTT premiere was quite long. While nowadays films come on OTT within three months of its theatrical release, the Varun Dhawan starrer will premiere on OTT after six months. For the past few months, fans were eagerly waiting for the film to come on a streaming platform.



So, which movie or web series are you excited about? Let us know in the comments below...



For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.