Update: Anil Kapoor tests NEGATIVE; Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor test positive amid Jug Jug Jeeyo shoot

MUMBAI: Earlier today we heard about the cast of film Jug Jug Jeeyo have tested COVID positive. According to a report in Filmfare, which quoted a "source close to the production team" told that actors Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have tested positive for the coronavirus. There were also reports that Anil Kapoor has also tested positive however, he soon it turned out that Anil Kapoor had tested negative. Brother Boney Kapoor confirmed to TOI that the actor hasn't tested positive for COVID-19. He said, "Anil has tested negative."

Varun, Neetu, Anil, Kiara Advani and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role, were shooting for the film. Now the shoot has been stalled till the actors recover, according to the media reports. Recently, actor Maniesh Paul had also joined the star cast of the film and had received a warm welcome.

A few days ago, Neetu Kapoor had shared a video on Instagram of her undergoing the COVID19 test. The video showed her undergoing the swab test and giving a sneak peek into the safety measures taken by the production house on the sets. However, she deleted her post later.In the video, Neetu Kapoor can be seen sitting and cooperating with the medical professional administering the test. Watch the video here-

Backed by Dharma Productions, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame with Good Newwz last year.

