Vacay Goals! Taapsee Pannu is having her ‘favourite type of holiday’ in Maldives, check out the cool pictures

Vacay Goals! Taapsee Pannu is having her 'favourite type of holiday' in Maldives

The audience are really hyped about the movie but while the audience are awaiting the release, the shoot of the movie is done and Taapsee Pannu is out having a vacation time.
movie_image: 
taapsee pannu

MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu works majorly in Hindi and South movies. The actress has made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the audience. The actress has given some amazing performances in movies like Haseen Dillruba, Thappad, Pink, Judwaa 2, Badla, Mammarziyaan and many more.

The actress is soon to be seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki which has been the talk of town. The movie also features Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. Indeed the movie is one of the biggest releases of the year and after the blockbuster success of the movies like Jawan and Pathaan all eyes are now on the third movie of superstar which is a potential blockbuster.

When talking about the movie, the promotion has been making the audience excited about the movie. The makers have released a teaser, trailer, and a couple of songs. Dunki is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios and it is set to be theatrically released worldwide on 21 December 2023.

The audience are really hyped about the movie but while the audience are awaiting the release, the shoot of the movie is done and Taapsee Pannu is out having a vacation time. Taapsee Pannu is active on her social media accounts and has posted about her vacation in Maldives.

Take a look at the post below:

 

 

As we can see in the pictures, Taapsee Pannu is having a well-deserved vacation in Maldives.

