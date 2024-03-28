Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur set to collaborate for David Dhawan's untitled comedy project?

MUMBAI: Varun and David Dhawan, a father-son team who have delighted audiences with movies like Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1, are teaming together for a new project that promises to be an absolute laughter extravaganza. Although there were rumors that the movie was in the screenplay phase, a new source states that Varun and David Dhawan want to begin filming in April 2024. During all of this, a recent claim has surfaced indicating that Mrunal Thakur will be starring opposite Varun.

Also read: Woah! Varun Dhawan is here to take us to a trip down memory lane, check it out

As per a source close to the entertainment portal, the Sita Ramam actress has already gone through two meetings with the director in lieu of the project, “This is the first time that Varun and Mrunal are collaborating for a film, and everyone attached to the project is extremely excited about this fresh pairing. Mrunal and David sir have had a couple of meetings as well, and the film is expected to roll in May or June of this year. The preparation is underway, and the second female lead will be signed very soon,” the source revealed.

Last year, the portal reported, “David Dhawan has been exploring several ideas over the last few years and has finally got one that warrants a full-fledged theatrical outing for the families. Much like David Dhawan’s world of comedies, this one too will see a Varun Dhawan alongside two leading ladies. The humor of this yet untitled comic caper is a result of confusion in the love life of the protagonist. Varun is very excited too to revisit the comic space after a while.”

The source further added, ““It’s a big-scale comic entertainer that will be shot at multiple real-life locations in India and Abroad. The casting for the female leads is underway and the makers are all looking to sign two A-Listers on board the project. The 3 protagonists aside, some of the most seasoned comic artists of Hindi Cinema will also be a part of the ensemble cast.”

Varun Dhawan is currently working on several significant projects at the moment. The projects include Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian version of Citadel starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In addition, he co-starred with Janhvi Kapoor in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Stree 2.

According to reports, Varun will also appear in the No Entry sequel, sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan is about to embark on a new chapter in his life as he gets ready to welcome parenthood with his wife, Natasha Dalal, in addition to his professional obligations. In February of this year, the actor announced with a lovely Instagram picture.

Also read:Woah! Varun Dhawan is here to take us to a trip down memory lane, check it out

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- News 18