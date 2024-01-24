Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding Anniversary: Whoa! The Bawaal actor reveals his wife Natasha Dalal rejected him 3-4 times before saying yes

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented and good looking actors of the film industry. He has been winning hearts with his performances in films like Badlapur, Bawaal, Jugjugg Jiyo among others. The actor is also known for his friendships with actresses like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani among others. The actor who married his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal 3 years ago, celebrates his wedding anniversary today.

Varun, who began his filmy career working as an AD to Karan Johar in My Name is Khan previously revealed that his wife Natasha has rejected his proposal 3-4 times. In a previous interview, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor said, “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends.”

He added, “I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking. I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it.” HE added, “She rejected me three-four times”

After dating for a few years, Varun and Natasha got married in an intimate ceremony on 24th January 2024.

Credit-Pinkvilla