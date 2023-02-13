Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty, and many more celebrities attend Sidharth-Kiara’s reception

MUMBAI : Today, the entire B-town has come together to wish the beautiful couple - Sidharth and Kiara a happy wedding life as their reception is taking place today at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai.

Fans are pouring in good wishes for the couple, and they have become one of the most iconic couples of Bollywood.

The two got married on the 7th of February 2023 at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer which was attended by close friends and family.

As we had reported earlier, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rohit Shetty, and Ishan Khattar are some of the celebrities who graced the reception.

More celebrities are still pouring in to wish the couple. Varun Dhawan and his wife, and Ranveer Singh minus Deepika Padukone (as she is in Kashmir shooting for ‘Fighter’).

Also read - Here is the guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai

Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet, Shilpa Shetty, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, and Jackky Bhagnani also came for the reception.

Kiara and Sidharth met on the sets of Shershaah, and although there were reports that they were in a relationship, the couple never spoke about it. But, their various public appearances kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship.

The reception is going to be a star-studded one and many biggies will be coming for the reception.

Well, there is no doubt that Sidarth and Kiara are today one of the most loved and powerful couples of Bollywood.

TellyChakkar wishes the Bollywood couple a Happy Married life!

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read -Here is the guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai