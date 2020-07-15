Varun Sood gets annoyed after award show organisers tag him on winner's post, despite giving it to Rohan Mehra

MUMBAI: Some time ago, model turned actor Varun Sood had lashed out at a certain award show organiser for being unfair towards his girlfriend Divya Agarwal and her ex-boyfriend, Priyank Sharma. In a long video shared by Varun, he spoke at length about how the duo had won the social media poll conducted by the organiser; however, the presented the awards to someone else. He also alleged them of turning off their comments section to hide the truth. Well, the controversy seems to be far from over, as taking to his Instagram story, Varun has now shared a screenshot of the same award show organiser tagging him on the winner's post.

(Also Read: Varun Sood lashed out at an award show; says, 'was shocked to see Divya Agarwal-Priyank Sharma not getting it even after winning the poll' )

Well, the social media account in question tagged the Ace Of Space star in a post that had first posted a picture of an actress with her trophy, to which, Varun Sood had asked them to stop tagging him. They, however, didn't stop and continued to tag him on a snap of Rohan Mehra flaunting his winner's trophy. In response to which, an annoyed Varun took a screenshot and posted it on his story. He called them a 'scam' in his caption. "Look at this company. Which professional organization does this. F**kin scam," read his post.

Earlier, sharing the video of him exposing the organiser, Varun had written, "According to votes @priyanksharmaa and @divyaagarwal_official won best actors in award organised by a certain event company. This video is just revealing the truth about how things work."

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to tellychakkar.com.

(Also Read: Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood break ties with Vikas Guppta; Actress says, 'He Indirectly used me to talk against Priyanka Sharma' )

CREDIT: SpotboyE