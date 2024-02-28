Vicky Kaushal believes Hrithik Roshan is the ultimate relatable figure in stardom and popularity

In a recent interview with the popular news portal, he talked about the differences in stardom between famous performers like Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Regarding his own career, Vicky admitted that he hasn't reached that level of stardom yet and believes it will be "much harder" for his generation to achieve.
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal says Hrithik Roshan is the "last person" he can relate to in terms of fame and popularity. In a recent interview with the popular news portal, he talked about the differences in stardom between famous performers like Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Regarding his own career, Vicky admitted that he hasn't reached that level of stardom yet and believes it will be "much harder" for his generation to achieve.



During the chat, Vicky said, “I’ll tell you very frankly: Stardom is defined by the number of people who come to watch your film on day one, in a theatre—without being dependent on how good the trailer was, how fantastic the songs were, or how cool the poster was. They come to watch you. Irrespective of everything else. That’s the true definition of stardom. And honestly, that hasn’t happened to me yet. I still need to achieve that. I am not there yet.”

The actor claimed that traditional stardom is shifting. He compared the popularity of previous stars such as Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, and Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan's. “I think the idea of classic stardom will be replaced by a different version. The kind of popularity that Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan must have seen is as different from what Shah Rukh Khan has experienced. It’s still huge but a different manifestation of the same glory. The last person I felt this way about was Hrithik Roshan. It was a phenomenon that hit everybody. Right now, there’s confusion among the younger lot. Because we see a star every week who trends and then nobody remembers them a few weeks later. For this generation, it will be much harder to attain the stardom of the past,” he said.

Vicky will appear in Laxman Utekar's period drama Chhaava, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He also stars opposite Tripti Dimri in Karan Johar's forthcoming untitled film. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.



For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

