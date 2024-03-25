Vicky Kaushal candidly discloses his 'Most embarrassing' web search; Says ‘I won’t do this again in my life’

Vicky Kaushal was featured in a recent episode of the well-liked show No Filter Neha, hosted by Neha Dhupia. He was asked to reveal his most humiliating Google search during the program, and his response will have you laughing uncontrollably.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 20:15
movie_image: 
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal is now preparing for several projects following the success of Sam Bahadur and Dunki. He was featured in a recent episode of the well-liked show No Filter Neha, hosted by Neha Dhupia. He was asked to reveal his most humiliating Google search during the program, and his response will have you laughing uncontrollably.

Also read: Aww! Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on his and wife Katrina Kaif’s favorite movies of each other

In the latest episode of No Filter Neha, Vicky Kaushal shared an interesting detail about his life as he talked about his most embarrassing search history.

He revealed, “My most embarrassing search history has been Vicky Kaushal. Randomly, when I get bored, I’ll search for Vicky Kaushal, but nothing too interesting comes up. I then tell myself, ‘I won’t do this again in my life’.”

Vicky posted a photo of himself on March 22 in which he appears to be flaunting his muscles while working out hard at the gym. For the workout, he dressed in a t-shirt, jeans, and a cap. In Hindi, he wrote Chhaava while sharing the image. 

Vicky has Love & War, which co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film's director, is praised by the actor, who added, “He is I think a master of his craft and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I’m really really looking forward for this journey to start because it’s not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 just amazing actors Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I’m so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Bad Newz with Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. Filmmaker Karan Johar is backing the film with his production house, made an official announcement for the film’s title and shared a bundle of posters. The film titled Bad Newz is all set to hit the theatres this July.

Sam Bahadur was Vicky Kaushal's last film appearance. In addition to Bad Newz, he'll be in Chhava. According to reports, Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will co-star in a historical drama. In addition to focusing on Sambhaji Maharaj's bravery, sacrifice, and battle tactics, the movie is anticipated to feature an emotional story of love between him and his spouse.

Also read: Must Read! Katrina Kaif reveals that hubby Vicky Kaushal and she don’t get to spend much time with each other, “We are like two ships at night”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18
 

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Bad newz Chhava Rashmika Mandanna Movie News Tiger 3 SRK Salman Khan YRF Spy Thriller Boom Phone Bhooth Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Sanya Malhotra Fatima Sana Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 20:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi starts feeling lonely
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Sonal Panwar talks about Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan!
MUMBAI: Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, which is produced under their banner Edit II, completed...
Rajit Dev and Nora Fatehi’s magic works again; the duo is back with a blockbuster - Zaalim
MUMBAI: Ace choreographer director Rajit Dev has been working for quite sometime now and has given big hits in music...
Jigna Vora shares her experience on a recent visit to prestigious Christ University
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Jigna Vora has been travelling a lot post her stint in Bigg Boss. She went to Christ...
Shaukat Shaikh talks about Ramadan
MUMBAI: Real estate tycoon and line producer Shaukat Shaikh says that Ramadan is the most treasured time for him during...
Simplicity is the main USP of the show: Sneha Raikar on Udne Ki Aasha
MUMBAI: Sneha Raikar is currently seen as the lead character Sailee’s mother in Rahul Tewary Production House’s debut...
Recent Stories
Rajit Dev and Nora Fatehi
Rajit Dev and Nora Fatehi’s magic works again; the duo is back with a blockbuster - Zaalim
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rajit Dev and Nora Fatehi
Rajit Dev and Nora Fatehi’s magic works again; the duo is back with a blockbuster - Zaalim
Vishal Sudarshanwar
Yodha actor Vishal Sudarshanwar speaks about his working experience in the film Yodha!
Kriti
Kriti Kharbanda opens up on Pulkit Samrat carrying tampons and sanitary pads; Sparking mixed reactions among netizens!
Samantha
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about the health crisis faced during the filming of 'Citadel'; Says ‘It was very strenuous’
Tanushree
Tanushree Dutta speaks about turning 40, #MeToo movement and much more; ‘I’m a cog in a wheel’
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp breaks silence on his ‘Blow’ co-star accusing him of verbal abuse