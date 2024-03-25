Vicky Kaushal candidly discloses his 'Most embarrassing' web search; Says ‘I won’t do this again in my life’

MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal is now preparing for several projects following the success of Sam Bahadur and Dunki. He was featured in a recent episode of the well-liked show No Filter Neha, hosted by Neha Dhupia. He was asked to reveal his most humiliating Google search during the program, and his response will have you laughing uncontrollably.

In the latest episode of No Filter Neha, Vicky Kaushal shared an interesting detail about his life as he talked about his most embarrassing search history.

He revealed, “My most embarrassing search history has been Vicky Kaushal. Randomly, when I get bored, I’ll search for Vicky Kaushal, but nothing too interesting comes up. I then tell myself, ‘I won’t do this again in my life’.”

Vicky posted a photo of himself on March 22 in which he appears to be flaunting his muscles while working out hard at the gym. For the workout, he dressed in a t-shirt, jeans, and a cap. In Hindi, he wrote Chhaava while sharing the image.

Vicky has Love & War, which co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film's director, is praised by the actor, who added, “He is I think a master of his craft and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I’m really really looking forward for this journey to start because it’s not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 just amazing actors Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I’m so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Bad Newz with Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. Filmmaker Karan Johar is backing the film with his production house, made an official announcement for the film’s title and shared a bundle of posters. The film titled Bad Newz is all set to hit the theatres this July.

Sam Bahadur was Vicky Kaushal's last film appearance. In addition to Bad Newz, he'll be in Chhava. According to reports, Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will co-star in a historical drama. In addition to focusing on Sambhaji Maharaj's bravery, sacrifice, and battle tactics, the movie is anticipated to feature an emotional story of love between him and his spouse.

