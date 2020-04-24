News

Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma not 'just friends'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 11:30 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he and his "Commando 3" co-star Adah Sharma are "not at all" just friends.

A Twitter user asked Vidyut: "Are you and Adah are 'just friends'?"

Vidyut was quick to respond. He said: "'Just friends' not at all ..we are courageous, kind,intuitive, focused, greatful, open minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, Educated, happy, calm, quite and BEST FRIENDS.. I wish upon you someone like u @adah_sharma."

This comes right after Adah posted: "My TED talk !! Tell me what u think ! I'm free now I will read all youtube comments loooollll"

A lot of her followers found the video "awesome".

Praising her, Vidyut recommended others to watch it too and he wrote: "My personal favourite..articulate and funny..A must watch."

On the work front, Vidyut will soon be seen in "Khuda Hafiz".

"'Khuda Hafiz' is a romantic movie. It a true story, about a man who is madly in love with his wife, and gets married in 2009 during the recession. They go abroad and get a job. (The story is about) how this girl gets picked up and how the guy gets her back. It's a hardcore, true romantic movie with a little action," Vidyut had told IANS earlier.

Tags Vidyut Jammwal Adah Sharma Commando 3 Khuda Hafiz Commando 2 TellyChakkar

