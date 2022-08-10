Vijay Varma is a fashion insignia as he dons a lavish white attire at Berlin International Film Festival 2023

MUMBAI: When it comes to endeavoring a new fashion style, Vijay Varma is one actor who never leaves a chance to leave the audience impressed. Recently the actor was in Barline for the grand premiere of his upcoming web series Dahaad at the Berlin International Film Festival 2023 and as we see his super cool stylish appearance again dropped some major fashion goals for us to watch out for. 

Be it by taking up a hat look to donning all-black attire, time and again we have seen Vijay Varma experimenting with his looks and leaving us all in absolute awe. The actor was yet again seen in a different unconventional look as he wore a white blazer with white pants and matching shoes while he was seen posing with his sassy and classy look on the streets of the capital city of Germany, Berlin. 

As we saw Vijay donning a different attire this time, we can say he is that one actor who has always redefined his fashion statement. Having an amazing collection of shoes, the actor also shares a keen interest in exploring different kinds of fashion. The actor's proficiency in picking any fashion style sense has always been adored by his fans. 

Apart from Dahaad, he has ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ where he will be seen next to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

