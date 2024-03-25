Vikrant Massey candidly talks on parenthood impact and reveals wife Sheetal Thakur’s unique complaint

Vikrant Massey has been the talk of the town ever since 12th Fail was released. He has also been discussing his opinions about movies, Bollywood as a business, and other topics. He became energetic discussing fatherhood after attending an event. Vikrant shares his life's transformation upon accepting fatherhood.
MUMBAI: Last month, Vikrant Massey and his spouse Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child. The actor had been enjoying the immense success that came with his Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, 12th Fail.

During a recent conversation on the event's red carpet last night, Vikrant Massey was questioned about how becoming a father has affected him personally. The actor acknowledges that a lot has changed and shares that he was unaware that he was skilled enough to make his child burp. Additionally, Vikrant discussed changing his infant kid Vardaan's diapers and acknowledged that he doesn't do it too frequently. He acknowledges that Sheetal Thakur, his wife, is also a little miffed about it.

Right now, getting his baby boy to burp has become his job, his duty these days and he modestly adds that he has become decently good at that. Virkant seemed overwhelmed while describing how fatherhood has affected him. He shares that the feeling is quite different from what he imagined and hence is unable to put it into words.

Vikrant has disclosed his roots and the varied religious customs of his family. The actor said that during his childhood, he witnessed numerous arguments centered on religion and spirituality. According to Vikrant, his father had to deal with the hostility of his relatives once they started questioning him. The actor also disclosed that, although his mother is Sikh, his father is a devoted Christian.

Regarding his career, Vikrant is preparing for his upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report, which also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. The movie opens in theaters on May 3.

