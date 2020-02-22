News

Vishal Bhardwaj rethinking casting Sara Ali Khan after the criticism she received

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 04:01 PM

MUMBAI: Vishal Bhardwaj is known for his films packed with stellar performances and great storylines.

His films are made for a niche audience, and any actor would be ready to experiment with their roles to work with him.

Now, we hear that he is planning his next film and him has some actors on his mind.

As per sources, the filmmaker was keen to get Sara Ali Khan on board for his next film. He wanted to sign her for a movie that’s close to his heart.

However, the response to the actress’ last film Love Aaj Kal has him in two minds. Several critics and audiences alike thought that the actress didn’t portray her role well and Sara received a lot of criticism for it.

They found her performance half-baked in the film. Looks like this has made the director change his mind and he is now not quite sure about signing her.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s last film was Pataakhaa which starred Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra. Meanwhile, Sara will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the sequel of Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan.

 

