Vivek Oberoi recalls challenges faced during the shoot of Saathiya

Vivek Oberoi shares his experiences and challenges faced during the filming of Saathiya, including budget constraints and security measures, in a recent interview.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Vivek Oberoi

MUMBAI : In a recent interview, Vivek Oberoi reminisced about the challenges he faced during the shoot of the film Saathiya, which also starred Rani Mukerji. Despite being advised against accepting the role by many, including his mentor Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek felt drawn to the film and decided to take on the challenge.

"Everyone had told me not to do Saathiya since everyone felt that I was an action hero. People questioned me about how could he make a romantic film. My mentor Ram Gopal Varma was furious but I felt that better than taking permission he would ask for forgiveness," Vivek revealed.

Also Read: Must Read! Vivek Oberoi opens up about coping with negativity over the years; Says ‘They are going to be trolls…’

During the filming of Saathiya, Vivek faced numerous challenges due to budget constraints. He recalled sleeping on benches at railway stations and changing clothes in restaurant toilets because they didn't have a makeup van. The shooting schedule was rigorous, with the team shooting for 18-20 hours a day and Vivek often taking on tasks such as carrying equipment, reminiscent of his assistant days.

Despite the challenges, Saathiya proved to be a turning point in Vivek's career. After the release of his debut film Company, Vivek experienced a surge in popularity. Fans would show up at the Saathiya set shouting his character's name from Company, 'Chandu Bhai', leading to Vivek leaving in a police van due to the overwhelming attention.

Saathiya, directed by Shaad Ali, remains a cherished film for many, known for its compelling storyline, soulful music, and stellar performances. Vivek's portrayal of Aditya in the film was widely appreciated, showcasing his versatility as an actor beyond action roles.

Also Read: What! Vivek Oberoi reveals about always being honest, talks about his ex-girlfriends attending his wedding

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 


 

Vivek Oberoi Saathiya Rani Mukerji Challenges budget constraints Shaad Ali Ram Gopal Varma Company career popularity Entertainment Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yami Gautam's journey in bollywood and approach to films
MUMBAI: Yami Gautam, known for her versatile performances in films like "Vicky Donor" and the recent action-thriller "...
Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: RV CHALLENGES Khushi to ruin her life
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest-running shows on television. The show has...
Sobhita Dhulipala's perspective on life and motherhood
MUMBAI : Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her versatile performances in films like "Raman Raghav 2.0" and the acclaimed...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira and Sanjay’s face-off
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
The Railway Men: From film to web show, director Shiv Rawail reveals why
MUMBAI : Director Shiv Rawail's web series, "The Railway Men," based on the Bhopal Gas tragedy, was originally...
Jhanak Spoiler: Arshi remains faithful to Anirudh despite his betrayal
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam's journey in bollywood and approach to films
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam's journey in bollywood and approach to films
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee's family's acceptance of his inter-faith marriage with Shabana Raza
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi recalls seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's father’s ‘shattered eyes’ in the rain at his funeral
Asha
Asha Bhosle set to wow audiences with 18 Songs in a single concert at 90
Milap
Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri be able to bring Indra Kumar's magic on-screen?
Vicky
Vicky Kaushal to transform with 25 kg of muscle for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj role in Chhava