Vivek Oberoi recalls challenges faced during the shoot of Saathiya

MUMBAI : In a recent interview, Vivek Oberoi reminisced about the challenges he faced during the shoot of the film Saathiya, which also starred Rani Mukerji. Despite being advised against accepting the role by many, including his mentor Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek felt drawn to the film and decided to take on the challenge.

"Everyone had told me not to do Saathiya since everyone felt that I was an action hero. People questioned me about how could he make a romantic film. My mentor Ram Gopal Varma was furious but I felt that better than taking permission he would ask for forgiveness," Vivek revealed.

During the filming of Saathiya, Vivek faced numerous challenges due to budget constraints. He recalled sleeping on benches at railway stations and changing clothes in restaurant toilets because they didn't have a makeup van. The shooting schedule was rigorous, with the team shooting for 18-20 hours a day and Vivek often taking on tasks such as carrying equipment, reminiscent of his assistant days.

Despite the challenges, Saathiya proved to be a turning point in Vivek's career. After the release of his debut film Company, Vivek experienced a surge in popularity. Fans would show up at the Saathiya set shouting his character's name from Company, 'Chandu Bhai', leading to Vivek leaving in a police van due to the overwhelming attention.

Saathiya, directed by Shaad Ali, remains a cherished film for many, known for its compelling storyline, soulful music, and stellar performances. Vivek's portrayal of Aditya in the film was widely appreciated, showcasing his versatility as an actor beyond action roles.

Credit: Pinkvilla



