Vivek Oberoi reveals why he slept on a bench during the shoot of Rani Mukerji starrer Saathiya

One of his most memorable films is Saathiya, which also starred Rani Mukerji alongside him. It is one of those classic romantic movies that brings nostalgia.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 11:00
movie_image: 
Vivek

MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi is one of the most talented actors of the film industry. From Company to PM Narendra Modi, the actor has truly come a long way. One of his most memorable films is Saathiya, which also starred Rani Mukerji alongside him. It is one of those classic romantic movies that brings nostalgia.

Also Read-Vivek Oberoi reveals his 'most blissful place'

Vivek has now revealed some anecdotes from the film’s shoot that will surprise many. Interestingly, Many advised him against doing the film itself. He said, “You are an action hero. How can you do a love story?’ But that wasn’t the film. My mentor, Ram Gopal Varma, was furious. He said ‘No, don’t do this film.’ I was like better than taking permission, I will ask for forgiveness. I loved the film. Saathiya’s director Shaad Ali is my school friend. He was initially making the film with Abhishek Bachchan, but that didn’t work out. I already had my debut film, Company.”

Shedding more light on his shooting experience, Vivek added, “When I was shooting for Saathiya, Company hadn’t released. I was shooting on railway stations. I used to sleep on the benches because we had no budget. I used to change clothes in restaurant toilets because I didn’t have a makeup van. We had to shoot four scenes in a day. We were shooting for 18-20 hours a day. There was a time when I was carrying equipment. I had gone back to my assistant days after my debut.’

Also Read- Must Read! Vivek Oberoi opens up about coping with negativity over the years; Says ‘They are going to be trolls…’

Vivek was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT series Indian Police Force.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-IndiaToday


 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Guru Dhoom 2 Abhishek Bachchan Vivek Oberoi Salman Khan Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 11:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pracchand Ashok actor Adnan Khan reveals how he overcame his fear of heights during the show’s action sequence
MUMBAI: TV actor Adnan Khan, is currently seen playing the role of Viaan in the show 'Kathaa Ankahee', which is an...
When Karan Kundrra's mother openly disapproved his ex-girlfriends before Tejasswi Prakash
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra rose to immense fame with his portrayal as Arjun in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. But years later, it was...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadi Saa impressed with Abhira
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Vijay Varma candidly opens up on the influence of 'Gully Boy' on his career; Says ‘It feels like insaaf hua hai’
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vijay Varma has made a name for himself playing a variety of characters in a number of web...
Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: RV confronts Khushi, challenges to take revenge on Purvi
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya, the popular ZEE TV serial, is gearing up for a thrilling twist as Khushi's revenge against RV...
Rab Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Ibadat happens to be Subhaan's love
MUMBAI: Following a significant leap of 22 years, Rab Se Hai Dua introduces viewers to a new narrative where the...
Recent Stories
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma candidly opens up on the influence of 'Gully Boy' on his career; Says ‘It feels like insaaf hua hai’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma candidly opens up on the influence of 'Gully Boy' on his career; Says ‘It feels like insaaf hua hai’
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi opens up on Akshay Kumar offering him work during a difficult time; Says ‘You start doing them’
RANDEEP HOODA
Randeep Hooda talks about his experience of locking himself in jail to prepare of the biopic of Veer Savarkar
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa
Aamir Khan was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa
Sanjay Mishra
Sanjay Mishra: From dhaba to stardom
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala: A journey from rejection to success