Vivek Oberoi reveals why he slept on a bench during the shoot of Rani Mukerji starrer Saathiya

MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi is one of the most talented actors of the film industry. From Company to PM Narendra Modi, the actor has truly come a long way. One of his most memorable films is Saathiya, which also starred Rani Mukerji alongside him. It is one of those classic romantic movies that brings nostalgia.

Vivek has now revealed some anecdotes from the film’s shoot that will surprise many. Interestingly, Many advised him against doing the film itself. He said, “You are an action hero. How can you do a love story?’ But that wasn’t the film. My mentor, Ram Gopal Varma, was furious. He said ‘No, don’t do this film.’ I was like better than taking permission, I will ask for forgiveness. I loved the film. Saathiya’s director Shaad Ali is my school friend. He was initially making the film with Abhishek Bachchan, but that didn’t work out. I already had my debut film, Company.”

Shedding more light on his shooting experience, Vivek added, “When I was shooting for Saathiya, Company hadn’t released. I was shooting on railway stations. I used to sleep on the benches because we had no budget. I used to change clothes in restaurant toilets because I didn’t have a makeup van. We had to shoot four scenes in a day. We were shooting for 18-20 hours a day. There was a time when I was carrying equipment. I had gone back to my assistant days after my debut.’

Vivek was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT series Indian Police Force.

